Cypriot airline Cyprus Airways announced last week that it has commenced ticket sales for its winter destinations for next year.

The Larnaca-based airline will operate flights to Greece, the United Kingdom, Russia, Lebanon, and Israel this winter.

Flights to the UK will begin on February 1, with the airline travelling to Heathrow three times a week.

The flights, which will depart in the morning, will take place every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday.

Cyprus Airways resumed its flights to Athens on December 15 with three flights per week. The flights will take place every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Moreover, there will be flights to Heraklion in Crete, which will take place every Wednesday and Saturday throughout the winter season.

Flights to Moscow, Russia will depart every Monday and Thursday, while flights to Beirut, Lebanon will commence on December 18. Regarding the latter, flights will take place three times a week.

Flights to Israel will begin on January 10, with the airline flying to Tel Aviv twice a week.

Cyprus Airways was recently acquired by the SJC Group, a Maltese group of companies with operations across Africa and the Middle East, incorporating a number of different activities including helicopter commercial flight operations and maintenance from dedicated hangars within Malta International Airport.

“We are delighted to resume our flights to Athens, Beirut and Tel Aviv,” Cyprus Airways CEO Simon Camilleri said.

“We continually monitor our route network, and we believe that our winter destinations will be a popular choice for local travellers, while at the same time contribute to increasing of tourists visiting Cyprus,” he added.