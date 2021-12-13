Champions League draw to be redone
The Champions League draw has been declared void and will be “entirely redone” at 14:00 GMT.
Uefa’s statement: “Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the Uefa Champions League Round of 16.
“As a result of this, the draw has been declared void and will be entirely redone at 1500 CET (14:00 GMT).”
Here’s that draw in full looked before:
Benfica v Real Madrid.
Villarreal v Manchester City
Atletico Madrid v Bayern Munich
Red Bull Salzburg v Liverpool
Inter Milan v Ajax
Sporting Lisbon v Juventus
Chelsea v Lille
Paris St-Germain v Manchester United