Champions League draw to be redone

The Champions League draw has been declared void and will be “entirely redone” at 14:00 GMT.

Uefa’s statement: “Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the Uefa Champions League Round of 16.

“As a result of this, the draw has been declared void and will be entirely redone at 1500 CET (14:00 GMT).”

Here’s that draw in full looked before:

Benfica v Real Madrid.

Villarreal v Manchester City

Atletico Madrid v Bayern Munich

Red Bull Salzburg v Liverpool

Inter Milan v Ajax

Sporting Lisbon v Juventus

Chelsea v Lille

Paris St-Germain v Manchester United