Authorities in Cyprus reported another two deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday bringing the number of deaths to 601 while 428 new cases were detected out of a total of 78,007 tests with the positivity rate standing at 0.55%. At the same time 115 patients with the disease are being treated in hospital, 43 of whom in a serious condition.

The two deceased, were a 34 year-old man who passed away at Famagusta General Hospital and an 80 year-old woman who passed away at the Nicosia General ICU, the Ministry of Health said in a press release.

The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is now 601, 386 or 64.2% men and 215 or 35.8% women with the median age of the deceased being 75.7 years. The total number of cases reported so far is 136,525.

Three post-COVID patients who are no longer infectuous continue to be treated intubated and in a serious condition due to COVID-19 in an ICU.

In total, 115 patients are treated in state hospitals, 43 of whom in a serious condition while 69.57% of hospitalised patients have no history of vaccination, the Ministry said..

Out of the 43 patients in a serious condition, 17 are intubated, another 2 are being treated in an ICU but are breathing without the help of a ventilator and another 24 are in an Increased Care Unit.

A total of 78,007 tests were carried out today, 9,499 by PCR method and 68,508 by antigen rapid test method, which resulted in detecting 428 new COVID-19 cases as follows:

Out of 4,492 samples taken in the context of screening at Larnaka and Pafos airports 18 people tested positive; out of 4,777 samples tested privately 98 new cases were detected; out of 226 samples taken from the General Hospitals Microbiology Labs 8 people tested positive; out of 50,420 samples tested by antigen rapid test in private labs and pharmacies 204 people tested positive and out of 18,088 samples tested by antigen rapid test method through the Ministry of Healths screening program 100 people tested positive.