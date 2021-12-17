The Twelve Apostles Greek Orthodox Church have ended the year celebrating the success of their food redistribution hub launched only 12 months ago.

Their ever-growing team of volunteers, working alongside Father Joseph Paliouras and Father Demitrianos, meet twice a week to pack food parcels and make deliveries to families and individuals all over Hertfordshire and North London.

Among their beneficiaries are six different schools including Bishop’s Hatfield Girls’ School, QE Girls’ School in Barnet, Chancellors Secondary School, Pope Paul, London Colney and Brookmans Park Primary Schools.

The Twelve Apostles Food Bank also supports three other food banks as well as many individual families and elderly people who have been referred through GP surgeries and other sources.

Many organisations and willing parties are coming forward pledging time, money and food to help this cause. As word gets out, these important links and contacts are growing and developing with every passing day.

Over the last few weeks, hundreds upon hundreds of shopping bags filled with non-perishable supplies as well as children’s toys and books have been dropped off at the Food Bank. These gracious and generous donations mean that Christmas and the new year, among the people we help, will be a time for joy rather than hardship.

If you would like to join the volunteers at The Twelve Apostles food bank by packing or driving, kindly contact the church office on 01707 650147. If you prefer to make a food donation, kindly bring your food items any time between 9am and 5pm Monday-Saturday and 9am-1pm on Sundays to;

The Twelve Apostles Church, Kentish Lane,

Brookmans Park, Hatfield, Hertfordshire AL9 6NG

Alternatively, you can help by making a monetary donation to our Food Bank.

Our Bacs transfer details are Account: 53667138, Sort Code: 20-05-73. Kindly reference ‘Food Bank’.

On behalf of everyone involved at the foodbank, we’d like to thank and wish the communities of Barnet and Hertfordshire, a wonderful Christmas and safe and healthy new year.