Turkish Cypriots took to the streets protesting about price hikes in the occupied territories

Thousands of Turkish Cypriots protested in front of the so-called “parliament” in occupied Nicosia yesterday in a mass mobilisation organized by 9 trade unions of the Trade Union Platform against the high cost of living, price hikes and poverty caused by the currency crisis and subsequent decrease in the value of the Turkish Lira

The 9 trade union Organisations (KTOEÖS and KTÖS, KTAMS, DEV-İŞ, KOOP-SEN, VERGİ-SEN, ÇAĞ-SEN, GÜÇ-SEN and BES), marched from their offices to the “parliament”.

The President of the Turkish Republican Party CTP Tufan Erhürman, as well as the chairman of the Communal Democracy Party TDP Cemal Özyigit and the chairman of the Community Liberation Party, Mehmet Chakiji, attended the mobilisation.

The protesters shouted slogans such as “We will win by resisting”, “Unity, struggle, solidarity” while holding banners reading “Our patience is over”, “Stable currency”, “No to poverty”, “We are in the streets so that our children won’t have to emigrate, We are defending our future”.

