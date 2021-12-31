Turkey has sent a letter of complaint to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres taking issue with Cyprus’ recent decision to grant natural gas exploration rights to the ExxonMobil/Qatar Petroleum consortium in Block 5 of its exclusive economic zone and to move ahead with exploratory drilling in Block 10.

In the letter, dated December 20, Turkey’s permanent representative to the UN, Feridun Sinirlioglu, describes Cyprus’ decision for Block 10 as “another example among the many escalatory steps jeopardizing peace and stability.” He also stresses the determination of Turkey and the Turkish-occupied north of Cyprus to protect their legal rights and interests against such “unilateral acts and provocations.”

With regard to Block 5, Sinirlioglu claims the deal violates Turkey’s rights, adding that Turkey “will not allow any unauthorized hydrocarbon activity within its continental shelf.”