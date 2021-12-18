Saturday 18 December

Full-day strikes will run between 04:30 on Saturday 18 December and 04:29 on Sunday 19 December.

Strikes are planned on these lines:

Expect:

Severe disruption during strikes

Little or no service in some places

Services early on Sunday morning are likely to be disrupted.

Check before you travel and seek alternative routes.

Bakerloo, Circle, District, Metropolitan and Hammersmith & City lines

Operating as normal

Busier than usual

Check before you travel, allow more time for your journey and consider alternative routes.

London Overground, TfL Rail and National Rail services

Services to/from central London are likely to be busier than normal. Allow more time for your journey.

The London Overground Night Service is running tonight.

Bus services in Central London

Buses and local roads in central London are likely to be busier than normal. Allow more time for your journey and consider walking or cycling if you can.

Find bus maps of London by area.