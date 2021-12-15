Tube strikes

Strikes by Tube drivers are planned on the Victoria, Central, Jubilee, Northern and Piccadilly lines.

We will operate as many services as possible, but this will depend on staffing levels on the day.

The next strikes are on:

Friday 17 December (evening and overnight: Central and Victoria lines)

Saturday 18 December (full-day strike: Central, Jubilee, Northern, Piccadilly and Victoria lines – including Central and Victoria line Night Tube services)

Friday 17 December

Services on the Central and Victoria lines will ramp down from 19:00 on Friday 17 December.

Strikes start at 20:30 in the evening. These could cause severe disruption on the Central and Victoria lines.

Other lines will run as usual, but are likely to be busy.

Other modes of transport are likely to be busier than usual, especially in central London.

Saturday 18 December

Full-day strikes will run between 04:30 on Saturday 18 December and 04:29 on Sunday 19 December.

Strikes are planned on these lines:

Central

Jubilee

Northern

Piccadilly

Victoria

Expect:

Severe disruption during strikes

Little or no service in some places

Services early on Sunday morning are likely to be disrupted.

Check before you travel and seek alternative routes.

Bakerloo, Circle, District, Metropolitan and Hammersmith & City lines

Operating as normal

Busier than usual

Check before you travel, allow more time for your journey and consider alternative routes.

London Overground, TfL Rail and National Rail services

Services to/from central London are likely to be busier than normal. Allow more time for your journey.

The London Overground Night Service is running tonight.

Bus services in Central London

Buses and local roads in central London are likely to be busier than normal. Allow more time for your journey and consider walking or cycling if you can.

Find bus maps of London by area.

Check bus status updates and traffic status updates.

Driving

Roads in central London will be busier than usual. Consider walking or cycling if you can. Allow more time for your journey.

Check Traffic status updates.

Walking and cycling

Walk and cycle all or part of your journey where possible

Much of Zone 1 is walkable

You are never more than 600m from a Santander Cycle hire point in central London

There are electric scooter rental trials in some London Boroughs

Our maps can help you plan your walking or cycling journey around central London:

West End walking map

City of London walking map

Walking times between stations map

Cycling map

Busy areas

The West End, Stratford and Shepherds Bush will be extremely busy during the strikes. Use the following modes, bus routes or walks where possible:

West End

Walk from Charing Cross, Victoria, or Waterloo.

Our West End walking map can help with your routes

Find bus spider maps showing routes to and from destinations in the West End, including Oxford Circus, Bond Street, Hyde Park Corner, Leicester Square, Green Park and Berkeley Square

Stratford

Use London Overground, TfL Rail, National Rail or buses

Shepherds Bush

Use London Overground, National Rail services or buses

Heathrow

The Piccadilly line will be affected by the full-day strike on Saturday. Use TfL Rail services from Paddington or coach services from Victoria Coach Station.

Heathrow Express services run between Paddington and Heathrow (standard Heathrow Express fares apply), Check www.heathrowexpress.com before travelling.

Use our travel tools

Check before you travel and plan ahead using our travel tools. Keep up-to-date with the latest service information. See:

This web page, which will be regularly updated

The TfL Go app

Journey Planner, which can help you plan your route by public transport, cycling or walking

The latest status updates for Tube, London Overground TfL Rail, DLR and Trams

The latest status updates for buses and traffic

Nearby, which uses your current location or a postcode or address of your choice and places you on a map, showing you Tube, bus, river, London Overground, DLR, TfL Rail and Santander Cycles locations around you