Tube strikes
Strikes by Tube drivers are planned on the Victoria, Central, Jubilee, Northern and Piccadilly lines.
Next strikes
Friday 17 December
Saturday 18 December
Use our travel tools
We will operate as many services as possible, but this will depend on staffing levels on the day.
Next strikes
The next strikes are on:
Friday 17 December (evening and overnight: Central and Victoria lines)
Saturday 18 December (full-day strike: Central, Jubilee, Northern, Piccadilly and Victoria lines – including Central and Victoria line Night Tube services)
Friday 17 December
Services on the Central and Victoria lines will ramp down from 19:00 on Friday 17 December.
Strikes start at 20:30 in the evening. These could cause severe disruption on the Central and Victoria lines.
Other lines will run as usual, but are likely to be busy.
Other modes of transport are likely to be busier than usual, especially in central London.
Saturday 18 December
Full-day strikes will run between 04:30 on Saturday 18 December and 04:29 on Sunday 19 December.
Strikes are planned on these lines:
Central
Jubilee
Northern
Piccadilly
Victoria
Expect:
Severe disruption during strikes
Little or no service in some places
Services early on Sunday morning are likely to be disrupted.
Check before you travel and seek alternative routes.
Bakerloo, Circle, District, Metropolitan and Hammersmith & City lines
Operating as normal
Busier than usual
Check before you travel, allow more time for your journey and consider alternative routes.
London Overground, TfL Rail and National Rail services
Services to/from central London are likely to be busier than normal. Allow more time for your journey.
The London Overground Night Service is running tonight.
Bus services in Central London
Buses and local roads in central London are likely to be busier than normal. Allow more time for your journey and consider walking or cycling if you can.
Find bus maps of London by area.
Check bus status updates and traffic status updates.
Driving
Roads in central London will be busier than usual. Consider walking or cycling if you can. Allow more time for your journey.
Check Traffic status updates.
Walking and cycling
Walk and cycle all or part of your journey where possible
Much of Zone 1 is walkable
You are never more than 600m from a Santander Cycle hire point in central London
There are electric scooter rental trials in some London Boroughs
Our maps can help you plan your walking or cycling journey around central London:
West End walking map
City of London walking map
Walking times between stations map
Cycling map
Busy areas
The West End, Stratford and Shepherds Bush will be extremely busy during the strikes. Use the following modes, bus routes or walks where possible:
West End
Walk from Charing Cross, Victoria, or Waterloo.
Our West End walking map can help with your routes
Find bus spider maps showing routes to and from destinations in the West End, including Oxford Circus, Bond Street, Hyde Park Corner, Leicester Square, Green Park and Berkeley Square
Stratford
Use London Overground, TfL Rail, National Rail or buses
Shepherds Bush
Use London Overground, National Rail services or buses
Heathrow
The Piccadilly line will be affected by the full-day strike on Saturday. Use TfL Rail services from Paddington or coach services from Victoria Coach Station.
Heathrow Express services run between Paddington and Heathrow (standard Heathrow Express fares apply), Check www.heathrowexpress.com before travelling.
Use our travel tools
Check before you travel and plan ahead using our travel tools. Keep up-to-date with the latest service information. See:
This web page, which will be regularly updated
The TfL Go app
Journey Planner, which can help you plan your route by public transport, cycling or walking
The latest status updates for Tube, London Overground TfL Rail, DLR and Trams
The latest status updates for buses and traffic
Nearby, which uses your current location or a postcode or address of your choice and places you on a map, showing you Tube, bus, river, London Overground, DLR, TfL Rail and Santander Cycles locations around you