Tube strikes
Strikes by Tube drivers are planned on the Victoria, Central, Jubilee, Northern and Piccadilly lines.
Next strikes
Full-day strikes
Evening and overnight strikes – Central and Victoria lines
Use our travel tools
They include:
Full-day strikes
Evening and overnight strikes
If the strikes go ahead, we will operate as many services as possible, but this will depend on staffing levels on the day.
Next strikes
The next strikes are on Friday 3 December (evening and overnight) and Saturday 4 December (evening and overnight).
More strikes are planned on future Fridays and Saturdays (see below).
Full-day strikes
Full-day strikes are planned on Saturday 18 December between 04:30 and 04:29 the following day.
Full-day strikes are planned on these lines:
Victoria
Central
Jubilee
Northern
Piccadilly
Tube
Central, Jubilee, Northern, Piccadilly and Victoria lines
Severe disruption
Little or no service in some places
Check before you travel and seek alternative routes.
Waterloo & City line
No service
Bakerloo, Circle, District, Metropolitan and Hammersmith & City lines
Operating as normal
Busier than usual
Check before you travel, allow more time for your journey and consider alternative routes.
London Overground, TfL Rail and National Rail services
Services to/from central London are likely to be busier than normal. Allow more time for your journey.
Bus services in Central London
Buses and local roads in central London are likely to be busier than normal. Allow more time for your journey and consider walking or cycling if you can.
Works on Westway will affect traffic in the area after 22:00.
Find bus maps of London by area.
Check bus status updates and traffic status updates.
Driving
Roads in central London will be busier than usual. Consider walking or cycling if you can. Allow more time for your journey.
The eastbound elevated section of the A40 Westway will be closed from 22:00 on Friday until 05:00 on Monday for the weekends of: 26-29 November, 3-6 December and 10-13 December. This will affect traffic in the Westfield area.
Check Traffic status updates.
Walking and cycling
Walk and cycle all or part of your journey where possible
Much of Zone 1 is walkable
You are never more than 600m from a Santander Cycle hire point in central London
There are electric scooter rental trials in some London Boroughs
Our maps can help you plan your walking or cycling journey around central London:
West End walking map
City of London walking map
Walking times between stations map
Cycling map
Heathrow
The Piccadilly line will be affected by the strike. Use TfL Rail services.
Evening and overnight strikes – Central and Victoria lines
These strikes will affect evening and night services on the Central and Victoria lines only.
Evening and overnight strike dates
Evening and overnight strikes are planned for the following dates from 20:30 until 04:29 the next day:
Friday 3 December and Saturday 4 December
Friday 10 December and Saturday 11 December
Friday 17 December (followed by a full-day strike on 5 lines from 04:30, Saturday 18 December to 04:29, Sunday 19 December)
Tube
Central and Victoria lines
Services will be severely disrupted during the strikes.
Services will ramp down from 19:00 on strike days, with strikes starting at 20:30 in the evening and running through to 04:29 the following morning.
Services early the next morning are likely to be disrupted.
Other Tube lines
Other Tube lines are likely to be busier than usual, especially in Central London
Plan ahead and check your travel
Buses
Buses (including Night buses) will run as scheduled
Works on Westway will affect traffic in the area from 22:00 on Friday until 05:00 on Monday for the weekends of: 3-6 December and 10-13 December. This will affect traffic in the Westfield area.
Find bus maps of London by area.
Check bus status updates and traffic status updates.
Driving
Roads in central London will be busier than usual. Consider walking or cycling if you can. Allow more time for your journey.
The eastbound elevated section of the A40 Westway will be closed from 22:00 on Friday until 05:00 on Monday for the weekends of: 3-6 December and 10-13 December. This will affect traffic in the Westfield area.
Check Traffic status updates.