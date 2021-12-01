Tube strikes

Strikes by Tube drivers are planned on the Victoria, Central, Jubilee, Northern and Piccadilly lines.

Next strikes

Full-day strikes

Evening and overnight strikes – Central and Victoria lines

Use our travel tools

They include:

Full-day strikes

Evening and overnight strikes

If the strikes go ahead, we will operate as many services as possible, but this will depend on staffing levels on the day.

Next strikes

The next strikes are on Friday 3 December (evening and overnight) and Saturday 4 December (evening and overnight).

More strikes are planned on future Fridays and Saturdays (see below).

Full-day strikes

Full-day strikes are planned on Saturday 18 December between 04:30 and 04:29 the following day.

Full-day strikes are planned on these lines:

Victoria

Central

Jubilee

Northern

Piccadilly

Tube

Central, Jubilee, Northern, Piccadilly and Victoria lines

Severe disruption

Little or no service in some places

Check before you travel and seek alternative routes.

Waterloo & City line

No service

Bakerloo, Circle, District, Metropolitan and Hammersmith & City lines

Operating as normal

Busier than usual

Check before you travel, allow more time for your journey and consider alternative routes.

London Overground, TfL Rail and National Rail services

Services to/from central London are likely to be busier than normal. Allow more time for your journey.

Bus services in Central London

Buses and local roads in central London are likely to be busier than normal. Allow more time for your journey and consider walking or cycling if you can.

Works on Westway will affect traffic in the area after 22:00.

Find bus maps of London by area.

Check bus status updates and traffic status updates.

Driving

Roads in central London will be busier than usual. Consider walking or cycling if you can. Allow more time for your journey.

The eastbound elevated section of the A40 Westway will be closed from 22:00 on Friday until 05:00 on Monday for the weekends of: 26-29 November, 3-6 December and 10-13 December. This will affect traffic in the Westfield area.

Check Traffic status updates.

Walking and cycling

Walk and cycle all or part of your journey where possible

Much of Zone 1 is walkable

You are never more than 600m from a Santander Cycle hire point in central London

There are electric scooter rental trials in some London Boroughs

Our maps can help you plan your walking or cycling journey around central London:

West End walking map

City of London walking map

Walking times between stations map

Cycling map

Heathrow

The Piccadilly line will be affected by the strike. Use TfL Rail services.

Evening and overnight strikes – Central and Victoria lines

These strikes will affect evening and night services on the Central and Victoria lines only.

Evening and overnight strike dates

Evening and overnight strikes are planned for the following dates from 20:30 until 04:29 the next day:

Friday 3 December and Saturday 4 December

Friday 10 December and Saturday 11 December

Friday 17 December (followed by a full-day strike on 5 lines from 04:30, Saturday 18 December to 04:29, Sunday 19 December)

Tube

Central and Victoria lines

Services will be severely disrupted during the strikes.

Services will ramp down from 19:00 on strike days, with strikes starting at 20:30 in the evening and running through to 04:29 the following morning.

Services early the next morning are likely to be disrupted.

Other Tube lines

Other Tube lines are likely to be busier than usual, especially in Central London

Plan ahead and check your travel

Buses

Buses (including Night buses) will run as scheduled

Works on Westway will affect traffic in the area from 22:00 on Friday until 05:00 on Monday for the weekends of: 3-6 December and 10-13 December. This will affect traffic in the Westfield area.

Find bus maps of London by area.

Check bus status updates and traffic status updates.

Driving

Roads in central London will be busier than usual. Consider walking or cycling if you can. Allow more time for your journey.

The eastbound elevated section of the A40 Westway will be closed from 22:00 on Friday until 05:00 on Monday for the weekends of: 3-6 December and 10-13 December. This will affect traffic in the Westfield area.

Check Traffic status updates.