Cyprus will be presenting an initiative aimed to push for solutions on air connectivity during Thursday’s Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council in Brussels, according to a statement made by Minister of Transport, Communications and Works, Yiannis Karousos upon his arrival to the meeting.

Karousos noted that connectivity is crucial for the EU and pointed out that the pandemic has created many issues and significant problems in this sector.

“Passenger numbers are down by 68% in 2021 compared to 2019 and that is why we took the initiative and, together with seven other member states have submitted in June 2021 the Declaration for Air Connectivity” Karousos said.

The Minister said he was happy to see that four other countries have joined the declaration, and added that this means “that many member states share with us our concerns”.

“The aim of the Declaration is to jointly find solutions to support connectivity, because connectivity is crucial and important for the people, is crucial for the Union and is very important also for the environment” the Μinister underlined.

“We will expand even further in today’s Council and present some more details with regards to Connectivity during our intervention” Karousos said.