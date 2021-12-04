It’s the most wonderful time of year, so have yourself a merry little Christmas! If you’re stuck for things to do this Christmas, look no further…you’ll find plenty of fun activities in London in December at the Royal Parks.

1. Hyde Park Winter Wonderland

After a one-year hiatus, one of the UK’s most festive events has made its grand return. A number of wondrous attractions await you, including the UK’s largest outdoor Ice Rink, new Magical Ice Kingdom and Bar Ice experiences, a new Zippos Christmas Circus and Cirque Berserk shows, the Giant Wheel, and more. Open until Monday 3rd January 2022.

2. ‘Winter Warmer’ talks

Join one of the free live talks and explore a variety of topics with some of The Royal Park’s greatest minds as they discuss a range of fascinating subjects, from the secret parts of the parks to the stunning wildlife found within.

3. Wreath-making and Christmas afternoon tea

Discover the historic origins of some of our favourite festive traditions while crafting your very own seasonal wreath using natural materials collected from within the Royal Parks – lush greenery and mixed foliage with seasonal toppers such as orange slices and cinnamon sticks. Once you’re done, indulge in a scrumptious afternoon tea.

4. Fairy-tale horse-drawn carriage ride

What could be more magical than a horse-drawn carriage ride in beautiful Richmond and Bushy Parks? Enjoy the sounds of hoofs and bells, revel in the crisp air and watch the wildlife up close while you snuggle under a blanket sipping sloe gin or mulled wine and indulging in festive delicacies. Saturday 27th November 2021 – Sunday 2nd January 2022

5. Christmas runs

Dress up as Father Christmas and run 5K to raise money for the Princess Alice Hospice. The annual run is suitable for all ages and abilities, and you can complete the course however you want – walk, jog or run. A Santa suit is included in the price of a ticket, and under 12’s receive an elf hat.

6. Christmas walk

Discover what makes each of London’s historic green spaces so special on a guided walking tour that lets you delve into the hidden history and nature of the Royal Parks.

7. Buy Christmas trees and decorations

Visit Bushy, Greenwich or Richmond Park to take your pick from a variety of non-drop Christmas trees, including Nordman, Noble and Fraser Fir. The stalls will be a one-stop-shop for all of your festive needs, with baubles and fairy lights for sale, as well as wreaths and garlands.

8. Peter Pan Cup on Christmas Day

Swimmers have been taking to the water in Hyde Park since 1864 to race against each other in an icy 100-yard swimming race before going home to tuck into their Christmas dinner.

The race is only open to members of the Serpentine Swimming Club, but members of the public can watch for free.

9. Unique Christmas gift ideas and cards

Spoil your loved ones with an array of calendars, cards, decorations, books, puzzles, tea towels and even honey collected by bees situated within Richmond Park!

10. Get to know the 178-year-old Brompton Cemetery

Did you know that there are around 205,000 people buried in the cemetery – including Sir Henry Cole, who is believed to have invented the Christmas card?

For further information on any of the above activities, please visit https://www.royalparks.org.uk/whats-on