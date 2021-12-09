Three more persons died of COVID-19 and 576 new cases have been traced, Cyprus Health Ministry announced on Wednesday. The positivity rate stands at 0.7%.

The total number of deaths is now 605 and of cases 138,733.

A total of 128 COVID-19 patients are being treated, of whom 43 in a critical condition. A percentage of 76.57% of those hospitalized have not been vaccinated.

Six post-COVID patients who have ceased to be contagious continue to be treated in an Intensive Treatment Unit in a critical condition and are intubated.

A total of 82,025 tests were carried out using the PCR method (7,562) and antigen rapid tests (74,463).

The three persons who have died are a 51 year old man who passed away on December 7 in his home, a 71 year old woman who passed away in Nicosia Hospital Intensive Care Unit on December 8, and a 89 year old man who passed away in Famagusta General Hospital on December 8.

Out of the 605 COVID-19 patients who have died 389 are men (64.3%) and 216 are women (35.7%). Their median age is 75.7 years old.

Out of the 43 patients who are in a critical condition, 16 are intubated, 4 are treated in an Intensive Treatment Unit but are not intubated and 23 in an Increased Care Unit.

The 576 new cases were traced as follows: 120 cases out of 1,393 samples taken during contact tracing, 17 cases out of 3,103 samples taken by passengers at Larnaca and Paphos airports, 92 cases out of 2,599 samples taken at the private initiative, 9 cases out of 311 samples taken by the General Hospitals Microbiology Labs, 237 cases out of 40,807 samples tested using antigen rapid tests at private clinical labs and pharmacies and 119 cases out of 33,656 samples tested using antigen rapid tests, though the Health Ministry`s programme.