Islington Council is distributing £200 supermarket vouchers to thousands of Islington households to help with food and bills this winter as part of its package of support for people in greatest need.

This week, the council is writing to nearly 6,000 of the lowest income households in Islington with details of the £200 vouchers, which can be used to buy food and other essentials at supermarkets.

Money saved by using the vouchers can be used to pay for other essential household costs, such as gas, electric, water or broadband bills.

Islington is paying for the vouchers with funding awarded through the Government’s Household Support Fund (HSF), via the Department for Work and Pensions. Islington is also using HSF funding to pay for vouchers for households who are eligible for free school meals, to help cover food costs during school holidays, up to and including Easter 2022.

Cllr Satnam Gill, Islington Council’s Executive Member for Finance and Performance, said: “We’re determined to tackle inequality and poverty in Islington, as we work to create a more equal future for all.

“We know this is an expensive time of year for many people in Islington, who are already hit hard by the financial costs of the pandemic, and face huge financial pressures this winter and spiralling bills for food and other essentials.

“These £200 supermarket vouchers, and vouchers to help cover food costs during school holidays, will help some of Islington’s households in greatest need this winter as they deal with the rising cost of living.”

Last night (Thursday, 9 December) the council also agreed its Council Tax Support Scheme for 2022-23, which will cut council tax bills for working age low-income households.

It will mean lower council tax bills for an estimated 19,000 low-income working age households, further cutting council bills by an average of £42 per year for many residents in greatest need.

Islington’s Council Tax Support Scheme is one of the most comprehensive and supportive of any council in the UK.

The council has other financial support for households in need including the Resident Support Scheme which gives support to residents facing severe financial hardship, and which the council has worked hard to keep.

There is also the We Are Islington 020 7527 8222 helpline for people facing Covid-related hardship.