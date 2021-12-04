They seek him there but they ain’t gonna find him unless somebody “outs” him. Big assumption that he’s male. Leaving that to one side, The Art of Banksy in a gallery (with no name) at 50 Earlham Street in Covent Garden, is an exhibition of street art at its wittiest. There is work like this all over the world but this elusive artist has created some tip top examples of pseudo political statements of art that make you smile. Of course this is an unauthorised exhibition, not curated by Banksy or produced in collaboration with the artist, all of it comes from private collectors.

Well worth a visit, it is rammed with all sorts including my favourite ‘Girl and Balloon’. Go, enjoy and keep your eyes peeled for the art world’s Loch Ness Monster.

Stellaria Embellou