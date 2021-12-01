In Bruce Grove, the inaugural tree lights switch-on takes place at Bruce Grove Station, 4pm, Fri 3 Dec with the Mayor of Haringey Adam Jogee and Cllr Ruth Gordon. And see if you can spot Santa in his Grotto in Holcombe Market.
Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 Dec, head to Tottenham Green for a brand new event called Celebrate Tottenham. You can enjoy a food and drink market, cookery demonstrations, live music and family friendly films in the outdoor cinema.
At 6pm Sat 4, the tree lights will be switched on by the Mayor of Haringey Adam Jogee and Cllr Ruth Gordon. They’ll also be joined by Spurs legend Ledley King and Jermain Jackman, winner of the Voice UK.
There’s so much to see and enjoy this weekend. Plan your weekend here! https://bit.ly/3cYHPXl