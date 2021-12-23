If you test positive for COVID-19 you must self-isolate for 10 days. You can end your isolation early on Day 7 if ALL the following applies:

• On Day 6, you receive a negative rapid test result.

• On Day 7, you receive a negative rapid test result. You must take this test at least 24 hours after you took the Day 6 rapid test.

• You do not have a high temperature.

If you test positive after Day 6, you must wait at least 24 hours before taking another test and only end self-isolation if you test negative in two consecutive days, taken 24 hours apart.

If you do end your isolation early you are strongly advised to avoid contact with others outside your household including vulnerable people, work from home and wear a mask in crowded or enclosed spaces. Read the latest self-isolation guidance https://www.gov.uk/…/stay-at-home-guidance-for…