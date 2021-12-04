Imagine…

Speaking to my paparazzi friends about festive productions and the ups and downs of seasonal treats is always a heated debate. It consists of lots of “you must see this” and “there’s really only one panto worth catching.” This year, every single one of them urged me to see something they had all seen before, but we were arriving at this party as late gate crushers. Etsi en i zoyi. Billed as a children’s show, Neil Gaiman’s The Ocean at the End of the Lane (Duke of Yorks), first seen at the National Theatre in 2019, is actually a spook fest that had me beguiled such was the impact of this fantastical production, adapted by Joel Horwood and directed by Katy Rudd.

The beauty of the production is the simplicity of the plot, a 12-year-old Boy is grieving the recent loss of his mother and is all alone in the world. He meets Lettie Hempstock, a girl who has an aura about her. The Boy is intrigued and she is a welcome distraction to his woes. However, she is actually part of a triumvirate of witches, the other two being her mum and grandmother. They are the protectors of “The Edges”. Fear not these are not Shakespearean sorceresses but three women on a mission to rid themselves of a “flea”, a monster who has entered their world as Ursula, the Boy’s Dads’ lodger. A simple plot that explodes into spellbinding scenes of special effects that are as impressive as anything cinematic, except these are live.

The shapeshifting monsters play games with your mind and momentarily cause gasps of amazement in the auditorium such is their impact. I peeped through my fingers a couple of times, just as I did during childhood when watching scary films at ‘Saturday Morning Pictures’ (cinema). This is just the type of theatre that will have children wanting more. It is targeted at the 12+ group which seems about right. However, they may not sleep for a week. In essence though, this is a wonderfully imaginative allegory by Gaiman that is, as are many fantasies, the eternal battle between good and evil. But when it is done like this, seen through the eyes of a child, the dream scenes are executed with electrifying artistic elan, it becomes a story that will enthral children and adults alike. The cast are superb and they act their cotton socks off but ultimately this production will be remembered as an experience, imaginative experiential theatre at its best. “Welcome to the party” quipped a smug critic friend.

Four Quartets (Harold Pinter Theatre) is a set of four poems written by T.S. Eliot. They are Burnt Norton, East Coker, The Dry Salvages and Little Gidding. This being Eliot, they delve deep into the human psyche exploring our relationship with time, the universe and the divine. Not natural theatre material perhaps but when one considers them more as four interlinked meditations, it opens up all sorts of possibilities.



Enter Ralph Fiennes, who during lockdown, while we were making banana loaves and Zooming, began putting together this one man show interpreting Eliot’s work. It is a monumental effort and the words, a mosaic of existential thought, are delivered with concentrated intensity by the barefooted Fiennes moving around the stage as though in a trance like state. The occasional break out allows him brief moments of comic relief with modern day references to social media and using public transport.

There are obtuse references to lockdowns but they sit uncomfortably within the whole. Trying to absorb the words while simultaneously being entranced by the performance, there is little time to imagine and understand the deeper thinking of Eliot’s mind. Suddenly we are plunged into complete darkness, perhaps for as long as five minutes. Sitting there feeling uncomfortable and trying to make sense of it all, Feinnes’ voice fills the void with quiet reassurance, allowing our imaginations to run free. An ethereal few minutes that allow our imagination to contemplate our current existential existence and when and where it will end.

The set design by Hildegard Bechtler brought to mind a scene from Stanley Kubrick’s film 2001: A Space Odyssey, with enormous two granite blocks hanging ominously over the lone meditative soul. One person shows are not generally my tasse de thé but this seventy five minute performance is a nuanced gem.

Meanwhile Garcia Erinoglu thinks ignorance is bliss…

Rarely have I ever sat in a performance venue wondering what the hell is happening here and is my fragile state of imagined sanity at risk? Well blasmada, let me be frank and share with you my thoughts on a dance show that I found completely absorbing and spectacular in its execution.



Akram Khan’s Outwitting the Devil (Sadler’s Wells) is described as an “epic dance piece about ritual and remembering in the midst of our ever-changing planet…drawing on ancient narrative, in this case the Mesopotamian Epic of Gilgamesh.” It is daring, danced with incredible dexterity and skill by a wonderful group of seven dancers, and at times left me close to tears such was its beauty.

Khan’s choreography is like an atlas of movement blending modern dance with balletic passages and also bringing in touches of classical Indian. To weave the narrative and design of this ensemble piece, Khan worked with a group of trusted collaborators including dramaturg Ruth Little, composer Vincenzo Lamagna, lighting designer Aideen Malone and visual designer Tom Scutt. Watching it all unfold, I got left behind by the intended narrative and allowed myself to be enriched by the spectacle and next week you will read how I responded to Khan’s second show XENOS. We all know what the word means so let’s imagine what Khan does with it in a one man show…

And finally Marquinhos Havana (and son) is in snow heaven…



Christmas is not Christmas without a Nutcracker so the saying goes. Well you can add The Snowman (Peacock Theatre) to that now. It has been delighting crowds of enthusiastic festive families for over 23 years, in a gorgeous stage adaptation of Raymond Briggs’ book about a little boy who builds a snowman that comes to life, directed by Dianne Jackson. Everything you would expect from the show happens with lots more. My son was thrilled by the story and when that moment came and the oh so cuddly snowman took to flight, he leapt out of his seat in a spontaneous burst of excitement. The ending is sad when the snowman melts but the final group dance is a treat.

The Ocean at the End of the Lane – www.thedukeofyorks.com

Four Quartets – www.haroldpintertheatre.co.uk

The Snowman – www.sadlerswells.com