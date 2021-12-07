The Yianis Christodoulou Foundation expresses it great appreciation to Kyrenia Nautical Club – Masters Division for the initiative to organise last Sunday 28th of November successfully, the fundraising event ‘SWIM OUT IN THE OPEN FOR A GOOD CAUSE’. The event was organised in support of the work of the Foundation to upgrade the infrastructure and facilities of ‘Kaimakli Childrens Club’’ – Kaimakli Children Protection and Care Center’ thus providing a better learning environment for the children.

The Centre operates under the supervision of SKE Kaimakliou (Kaimakli Community Council) and the Social Services of the Ministry of Welfare, Social Security and Labour. It offers extra-curricular activities, protection and care to a large number of children during the non-working hours of the schools, such as during the afternoon, Christmas and Easter vacations, as well as during the long summer holidays.

All the money raised from the event will be used exclusively for the purposes of upgrading Kaimakli Childrens Club especially for the renovation of the kitchen, as the Centre offers home-made lunch to all children attending, as well as breakfast and afternoon snacks. The upgrading of Kaimakli Childrens Club is a project that has been undertaken by the ‘Yianis Christodoulou Foundation’. The Foundation has taken the initiative to upgrade of the outdoor area with the installation of safety flooring and the purchase of outdoor equipment for the children to play and practice. The joined effort and support by Kyrenia Nautical Club will extend this support and ensure that this group of children in need will have better facilities.

The YCF expresses its great appreciation to all participants, veteran swimmers, adults and young children who love swimming, as well asto all the people who attended, participated and donated towards this special cause. All donations will contribute towards providing children in need the right to high quality care and education leading to a better future!

A special thank you is addressed to the Mayor of Nicosia Mr. Konstantinos Giorkatzis who did not hesitate to swim for this wonderful purpose, as well as Mr. Leonidas Leonidou, member of the Council of SKE Kaimakli, who expressed his happiness and appreciation for the support given to Kaimakli Childrens Club

For further information regarding The ‘Yianis Christodoulou Foundation’, please visit the website at https://www.yianischristodouloufoundation.com/.