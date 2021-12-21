British cruiserweight contender Isaac Chamberlain, who won the IBF International cruiserweight – headlined on channel 5.

He is trained by UK Cypriot Cypriot professional boxing trainer Panayiotis Miltiadous (Bobby Mills), 32, the team from south London now put themselves in world title contention next year.

Panayiotis parents originate from Kyrenia after moving to the south of Cyprus after the 1974 Turkish invasion. His parents Elias and Andriana came to England in his early 20’s, moving to Streatham, South London where he has lived ever since.

Panayiotis Miltiadous boxed from the age of 14 and had a few amateur contests as a teenager.

He got into involved coaching in 2013 by delivering non contact boxing programmes in local Schools. Then in 2014 he helped set up an amateur boxing club in Brixton called Afewee Boxing Club which means ‘for us’ and still exists today offering boxing and football to the young people of the community.

Panayiotis has trained several amateur champions including both male and female national champions and had a kid represent England in the three nations tournament vs Scotland.

He also coaches young talent Vivien Parsons, 18 years old. who started boxing with him at 12 years old. She became a Junior & youth national champion and is now ranked no.1 youth in the country for 2021 after a recent win on the 28th November in Banbury against Lily Henderson.