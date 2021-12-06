The Pancyprian Association of America Cultural Division presents the Annual Christmas Concert Kalanta with Artistic and Music Director Phyto Stratis and the soloists and chorus of the Pancyprian Choir of NY on Saturday, December 18, 7:30 PM, at St. Catherine and St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 22-30 33rd Street in Astoria. The concert is back live to once again bring holiday cheer to the community in the festive spirit of the season. The program features the traditional Christmas and New Year’s kalanta, Christmas hymns, and the Christmas favorites we all know and love.

The highly anticipated concert was presented virtually last year, due to the pandemic, but this year with the safety measures followed, the Choir members are looking forward to performing live for an in-person audience.

During the pandemic last year, the Pancyprian Choir had been meeting online via Zoom, and though not ideal for a Choir used to singing all together, the virtual rehearsals kept the members in touch and with something to look forward to each week even under lockdown with the aim of returning to live performance as soon as it was possible. In person rehearsals began again this fall and the Choir has been rehearsing and preparing for the Christmas concert with their accustomed enthusiasm and dedication to performing the beloved music of the holidays.

Donation: $25 per person, free for children under 12.

Tickets and more information available by phone: 917-821-0281.

Follow on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thepancyprianchoir.