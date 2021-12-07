The Festival of Carols returns to Waltham Cross tomorrow and Friday 10 December 🎵🎄
The carols will start at 10.30am on Wednesday and 9.30am on the Friday, taking place in the Pavilions Shopping Centre.
📆 Schedule:
Wednesday 8 December:
10.30am – 11am Freezywater St George’s CofE
11.30am – 12noon Holy Trinity C of E Primary School
12.30pm – 1pm St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School
1.30pm – 2pm Bonneygrove Primary School
2.30pm – 3pm Hurst Drive Primary School
Friday 10 December:
9.30am – 10am Holdbrook Primary School
10.30am – 11am Hurst drive Primary School
11.30am – 12noon Burleigh Primary School
12.30pm – 1pm Millbrook Primary School
1.30pm – 2pm Flamstead End School
2.30pm – 3pm Four Swannes Primary School
Learn more: http://ow.ly/WWmN50H2MG2
