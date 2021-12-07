The Festival of Carols returns to Waltham Cross tomorrow and Friday 10 December 🎵🎄

The carols will start at 10.30am on Wednesday and 9.30am on the Friday, taking place in the Pavilions Shopping Centre.

📆 Schedule:

Wednesday 8 December:

10.30am – 11am Freezywater St George’s CofE

11.30am – 12noon Holy Trinity C of E Primary School

12.30pm – 1pm St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School

1.30pm – 2pm Bonneygrove Primary School

2.30pm – 3pm Hurst Drive Primary School

Friday 10 December:

9.30am – 10am Holdbrook Primary School

10.30am – 11am Hurst drive Primary School

11.30am – 12noon Burleigh Primary School

12.30pm – 1pm Millbrook Primary School

1.30pm – 2pm Flamstead End School

2.30pm – 3pm Four Swannes Primary School

Learn more: http://ow.ly/WWmN50H2MG2