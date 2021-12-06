As British Transport Police (BTP) increases patrols across England, Scotland and Wales this festive season, officers are urging passengers to stay alert and report any suspicious behaviour using our discreet text number, 61016.

Uniform and plain clothes officers will be at stations and patrolling trains nationwide, supporting passengers as higher numbers are expected to travel in the run up to and during the Christmas and New Year period.

Passengers will see Project Servator teams conducting highly visible and unpredictable patrols across the network. These officers are specially trained in spotting the tell-tale signs of those with criminal or terrorist intent and will be supported by specialist resources such as search dogs and armed police to keep you safe.

We are urging passengers to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or unusual behaviour to them by speaking to officers or texting 61016.

You can also report it online via www.gov.uk/ACT or call the confidential Anti-Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789 321. In an emergency, call 999.

Superintendent Sandra England said: “Whilst we’re all looking forward to enjoying a somewhat ‘normal’ festive season this year, your safety remains our top priority.

“As passenger levels continue to rise, everyone has a vital role to play in making the railway network a hostile environment for criminals and terrorists. We’ll be stepping up patrols across the Christmas period supported by over 150,000 CCTV cameras across the network, however we also rely on passengers to be our eyes and ears on the ground.

“Please trust your instincts and report crime or any suspicious activity to us. Every report is taken seriously.

“Save 61016 in your phone, you never know when you might need us. In an emergency always dial 999.”