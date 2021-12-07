Officers who executed early morning raids in Wood Green have arrested ten individuals thought to be involved in long-term drug dealing.

They also seized a bin bag full of cannabis, £6,000 in cash, a Rolex watch, £10-15,0000 worth of clothing and accessories, and large bag of white powder suspected to be cocaine, which has been sent off for testing.

Following a year-long investigation into drug supply in the local area, officers carried out warrants at 11 separate addresses in both Haringey and Enfield at 05:00hrs this morning (7 December).

The arrests follow an investigation by the North Area Proactive Team who acted on community concerns and local intelligence to bear down on drug-related violence in Wood Green and surrounding areas.

Those arrested are:

A 31-year-old man from the N3 area was arrested on suspicion of supplying class A drugs;

A 19-year-old man from the N18 area was arrested on suspicion of supplying class A drugs and being concerned in the supply of class A drugs;

A 22-year-old man from the N17 area was arrested on suspicion of supplying a class B drug and being concerned in the supply of a class B drug;

A 19-year-old man from the N22 area was arrested on suspicion of supplying a class B drug and being concerned in the supply of a class B drug;

A 31-year-old man from the N22 area was arrested on suspicion of suppling class A and B drugs;

A 28-year-old man from the N15 area was arrested on suspicion of supplying a class B drug;

A 29-year-old man from the N2 area was arrested on suspicion of suppling class A and B drugs;

A 16-year-old male from the N22 area was arrested on suspicion of supplying a class B drug;

A 60-year-old man from the N8 area was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs;

A 31-year-old man from the EC1V area was arrested on suspicion of supplying class A drugs.

They remain in police custody while investigations continue.

PC Mark Briggs led the investigation and said: “We know the harrowing impact drugs can have on communities and the arrests this morning are the culmination of months of evidence gathering in order to arrest those involved.

“Drugs are inextricably linked to violence and this continues to be one of the Met’s top priorities.

“I hope the community are reassured that we have listened to their concerns and are working to make London safer, and reduce violent crime.”

Councillor Peray Ahmet of Haringey Council said: “It is really important to see police activity taking place like this across the borough and is ultimately about preventing future crimes on our streets, something I know residents are extremely concerned about. That said, this is only part of the response that we need.

“We will never be able to police our way out of some of the issues that we are facing in our communities. We are more than aware of the anti-social behaviour that is taking place in key areas such as Turnpike Lane and Wood Green, but we need to have a clear focus on preventing, particularly our young people, from getting involved in crime in the first place.

“Gang crime and serious violence ruin, and end, too many lives. We will work tirelessly with the police, our communities and our partners to intervene earlier to prevent problems, give our young people a positive focus, and ensure all our residents feel safe. I look forward to working alongside the police on this in the months to come.”

If you are concerned about drug dealing or drug-related crime in your area please call us on 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.

If you would like to provide information 100% anonymously, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers or Fearless.