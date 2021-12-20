Ageliki Darra has recently released her new single titled ‘Epikindini Mou Agapi’ with music written by Panagiotis Kapiris and lyrics by Maria Kapiri .

The talented artist, who currently resides in London and successfully performs within the UK Greek music industry, recorded her latest single at the world-renowned Abbey Road Studios famously associated with the Beatles in central London. It is worth noting the exclusivity of this particular recording studio, where few Greek artists have had the opportunity to record their work in this famous space.

Ageliki has worked directly with colleague and producer John Themis on the single, who is widely regarded as one of the finest in the music industry where previous works include collaborations with Boy George, Dido, Rod Stewart, George Michel, Spice Girls, Will Young, Stevie Wonder, Geri Halliwell, Lemar, Girls Aloud, Jamelia, Natalie Imbruglia, Elton John, Cher, Dolly Parton, Blondie, Pet Shop Boys.

The official music video for this latest single release was filmed and directed in Athens by Vaggelis Tsaousopoulos at ‘Escape Room’ studio.

Ageliki Darra’s new single has been released by Yellow music entertainment / viral music group and is available on all platforms including Spotify, and Apple Music.

Listen to the single below

