Chelsea’s title ambitions suffered a further blow after they were held to a goalless draw by Wolverhampton Wanderers at a misty Molineux Stadium on Sunday, a match the visitors had asked the Premier League to postpone before kickoff.

Chelsea trail leaders Manchester City by six points following another frustrating afternoon after their midweek draw against Everton, as they created few chances and rarely troubled Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa

Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo scored one goal and made another as they overwhelmed struggling Newcastle United 4-0 on Sunday to ensure they will spend Christmas Day top of the Premier League, a position Liverpool occupied in the last three seasons.

The visitors were gifted the opening goal in the fifth minute when Cancelo acrobatically crossed for Ruben Dias to head into an empty net after a mix-up between Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka and defender Ciaran Clarke.

Cancelo added a second in the 27th minute, cutting in from the right wing and capping off a solo run with a stunning strike to silence the home crowd.Things got worse for Newcastle as Mahrez turned home Kevin De Bruyne’s cross from the left with a deft volley in the 63rd minute to notch his 50th Premier League goal after a lengthy VAR review.Sterling’s industrious performance on the wing was rewarded in the 86th as Gabriel Jesus drove the ball across the goal and the England forward slammed it home to complete the rout.Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool raised the spirits with a rip-roaring 2-2 draw in a pre-Christmas Premier League classic on Sunday after a weekend marred by COVID-19 related postponements.

A mistake by Liverpool keeper Alisson gifted Tottenham’s Son Heung-min a 74th-minute equaliser the hosts fully deserved although the visitors were fuming about some contentious decisions.

Harry Kane ended his two-month league scoring drought to put Tottenham in front after 13 minutes and Antonio Conte’s side should have been further ahead before Diogo Jota equalised.

Andy Robertson put Liverpool ahead in the 69th minute as Liverpool looked set to record a ninth successive win in all competitions. But Son pounced to make it 2-2 and the visitors ended with 10 men after Robertson was red-carded for a wild tackle soon afterwards.

Tottenham had not played for a fortnight after having two league games postponed after a COVID outbreak, but produced a vibrant display and wasted numerous gilt-edged chances.

In the end a draw was a fair outcome from a game that illuminated a murky and raw north London afternoon.

The draw left Liverpool three points behind Manchester City, who won earlier in the day, while Tottenham are in seventh spot with 26 points, but with games in hand over the teams immediately above them.