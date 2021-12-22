Students will be able to receive the booster shot at walk-in centres between 27-28 December, the Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday.

It said that as part of efforts to better serve students and facilitate vaccination against COVID-19, all walk-in vaccination centres will serve only students wishing to receive the booster shot. The vaccine provided will be mRNA (Moderna), the Ministry said.

Those students wishing to be vaccinated will need to present their ID, vaccination and student cards.

The Ministry underlined that it is making an exception for students to be vaccinated after five months from the completion of their vaccination regime.