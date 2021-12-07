St Panteleimon FC travelled to the home ground of Virginia Waters and will be pleased their journey home was accompanied with all 3 points. In recent weeks, a half dozen of their starting 11 have been out with long term injuries so it was rather refreshing to see one or two more familiar faces return to their starting line up.

The first half was a messy affair, both teams giving their all to gain advantage but chances were few and far between with defences holding firm. The second half was an altogether different story, introduced to the game were Yemi, Ben, Alexander & Said who made their impact immediately. This was half totally dominated by the Saints and on 55 minutes a thunderous strike from the magnificent Guilherme Monti put St Panteleimon 1-0 up. Continued possession and immense pressure on the Virginia Waters back line saw several opportunities squandered to see the Saints pull away. It was on 78 minutes that their persistence finally paid off with a beautiful team goal worthy of winning match, a real team goal that was finished by Brad Gilmaney following a terrific reverse pass from Monti.

Three points gained and January should see the return of many key players back in action for the Saints.