St Andrew the Apostle School was a hive of activity on Friday 10 December when 70 talented performers took to the stage to entertain and enthral an enchanted audience!

Headteacher, Mrs Indira Warwick said, “I could not be more proud of our wonderful students and dedicated team of talented staff. This was the best school concert I have ever seen, and there was so much in there that captured our values as a church school! I’m really looking forward to seeing our Easter concert and talent show in 2022.”

Mrs Charlotte Hammond, Assistant Headteacher in charge of Primary liaison invited an audience of Year 5 students from Brunswick Park Primary School, all of whom thoroughly enjoyed watching the dazzling matinee performance.

This event was followed by our evening performance in front of a spellbound audience of families and friends of the school.

Head of Performing Arts, Mr Kostas Lasithiotakis said, “It is so wonderful to be able to give our talented array of dancers, singers and musicians a chance to perform on stage again after two long years where COVID restrictions prevented us from doing so.”

Mr Mike Michael, Senior Deputy Headteacher got the evening off to a great start with a Raffle. The school is very grateful to Y&S Mini Market, Brunswick Garage, Hazelwood Sports Club, LHM Fitness, Harry’s Bar & Kitchen at Horwood House, Nicholas Printers and Alexander Chrysaphiades for their generosity and support providing us with these amazing prizes.

Mrs Mary Karaolis OBE, Chair of Governors said, “We enjoyed an excellent Christmas concert this evening. The many talents of our wonderful students provided a welcoming feel-good uplift for us all. Obviously, the event was made possible by the dedication and hard work of a great team of staff. Congratulations to all concerned. “

Mrs Karen Lynch, Chair and Founder of the Russell Education Trust (RET) who sponsor our school, is a passionate supporter and advocate for St Andrew the Apostle School. Mrs Lynch visited the school two weeks ago and said, ” I saw nothing but excellent behaviour and attitudes to learning in classrooms. I was able to sense real purpose throughout the school. Well-ordered corridors with good display; polite, well-behaved students and a real sense of St Andrew as a Church school, encouraged me enormously. May all the staff, students and their families enjoy a blessed Christmas. “

All of us at STA wish you, your families and friends a very safe, healthy and Happy Christmas and a wonderful New Year!

COMING SOON: If there are any community groups who would like to express an interest in hiring our school facilities from September 2022, please send an email with your details to the Headteacher’s PA, Mrs Helen Marcou to [email protected]