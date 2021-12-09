Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades underlined the excellent relations shared between the two countries and their support to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of both countries.

In a joint communique issued at the end of their meeting in Madrid, they also stressed the importance for the respect of the sovereign rights of each state in its maritime zones in accordance with international law, including international maritime law as well as the importance of the adoption of a new Pact on Asylum and Migration that will enable the EU to respond swiftly and guarantee efficient management of migratory flows.

Prime Minister Sánchez, and President Anastasiades, had a meeting at the Palacio de la Moncloa, in the framework of the latter’s visit to Madrid following an invitation by His Majesty King Felipe VI, a presidency press release said.

During the meeting, the two leaders reiterated the excellent relations shared between Spain and Cyprus and discussed global challenges and major issues of the European agenda. They exchanged views on the Covid 19 pandemic and emphasized the importance of sharing knowledge, expertise, best practices and technology.

They affirmed also “their commitment to the EU recovery and resilience funds to boost the economies of their two countries and recover from the COVID-19 fallout.”

“Their views also converged in relation to addressing migration, and from the prism of the Mediterranean first entry countries, stressed the importance of the adoption of a new Pact on Asylum and Migration that will enable the EU to respond swiftly and guarantee efficient management of migratory flows, based on shared responsibility and effective solidarity,” it noted.

Furthermore, they expressed their great satisfaction for the signing on this occasion of three Memoranda of Understanding, in the field of Health, political consultations between the two Ministries of Foreign Affairs and cooperation between the Spanish Diplomatic School and the Cypriot Diplomatic Academy. They also expressed their strong willingness to enhance and deepen relations in commerce, innovation, tourism, culture, and education.

According to the joint communique, the leaders reiterated that a peaceful, stable, secure and prosperous Mediterranean is a strategic priority for the EU and expressed their support to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of both countries. They also stressed the importance for the respect of the sovereign rights of each state in its maritime zones in accordance with international law, including international maritime law.

Lastly, “they reaffirmed their strong support to a comprehensive and viable settlement of the Cyprus issue, based on a bicommunal, bizonal federation with political equality, as set out in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, and in line with the EU acquis, values and principles.”

They also stressed that, “concerning Varosha, all UNSC resolutions and statements, as well as relevant decisions of the European Council, have to be respected and implemented in order, inter alia, to create a conducive environment that in turn will help to achieve a comprehensive and viable political settlement.”

“This will not only benefit the people of Cyprus, both Greek-Cypriots and Turkish-Cypriots, but will also significantly contribute to peace and stability in the broader region,” the communique concluded.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkish troops invaded and occupied the island’s northern third.