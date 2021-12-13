Self-tests for Covid-19 will be available in pharmacies free of charge for people who have completed their vaccination scheme as of December 20, the Health Ministry has announced.

“Regarding the decision of the Council of Ministers to provide citizens with self-tests as of 13 December, the Ministry of Health informs that self-tests will be available free of charge in pharmacies as of December 20th, and that a pack of five self-tests will be provided to each person who has completed his/her vaccination scheme,” the Health Ministry says in a press release.

It is noted that “the delay is due to the fact that the Ministry of Health has taken the necessary steps to ensure that the self-tests that would be received in Cyprus would detect all mutations, including “Omicron”.”

Self-tests, it continues, “will be available from pharmacies, which are contracted with the General Healthcare System, upon presentation of proof of identification beneficiaries.”

Beneficiaries, it explains, are individuals who have completed their vaccination scheme. Individuals who have completed their vaccination scheme in Cyprus and are not beneficiaries of the General Healthcare System will be able to receive the self-tests from various points to be announced in each District. More information will be given in the following days regarding the use and disposal of self-tests.