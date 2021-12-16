Sadly a man has died in a flat fire on Nether Street in Barnet.

Firefighters tackled a fire at a two-storey block of flats, all of a four-roomed flat on the first floor and the roof of the building were destroyed by the fire.

The Brigade’s Control staff have taken 14 calls about the fire.

The Brigade was called at 0653 and the fire was under control by 0912. Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters from Barnet, Southgate, Mill Hill, Finchley and Hendon fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire will be investigated.