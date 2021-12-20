Sadly, a man has died following a fire at a flat in Willoughby Park Road, Tottenham.

Part of the flat, on the ground and first floor, was damaged by fire. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued a man from the first floor. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.

The Brigade was called at 1736 and the fire was under control by 1919.

Three fire engines and around 20 firefighters from Tottenham, Walthamstow and Stoke Newington stations attended the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.