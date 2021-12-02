Relations between Cyprus and Israel are today stronger than ever before, Foreign Minister, Nikos Christodoulides said on Wednesday, during an event in Nicosia organized by the Embassy of Israel on the occasion of the Hanukkah Jewish celebration, during which Christodoulides and Israeli Ambassador Oren Anolik lit the candles on a menorah, an ancient Hebrew lampstand.

Addressing the event, Christodoulides noted that the partnership between Cyprus and Israel continues to grow and deepen, “and what better proof is there than the holding of already the 9th trilateral Summit with Israel, and Greece, that is scheduled to take place next week.”



Moreover, the Foreign Minister said that “cooperation between Cyprus and Israel shines like a geopolitical beacon of security, stability and prosperity for the entire region, ensuring that the future will be better in our troubled neighbourhood for our children and for the generations that will follow.”

On his part, Anolik referred to the Hanukkah celebration for the victory of light over darkness, noting that Cyprus and Israel together create a big and strong light.

During the event Israeli singers performed songs in Hebrew and Greek.