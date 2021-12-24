Wherever our Christmas is spent, be it at a restaurant or home with family and/or friends, getting all glammed up is a big part of the festive season, on and around the day. It is the time to look that little bit extra special and sparkle all the way. We don’t have to look like a Christmas tree, but a little glistening shimmer can add that extra special touch to feel beautifully festive.

Let’s start with some lingerie; whether it is a little subtle shine on an edge of the garment or strap, be it with glitter shine or with Swarovski style crystals, or for the very daring, bold shimmer all the way can work with spark-ling rhinestones taking over a large section of the garment. Of course personal choice and wearing with confidence is what is required to carry it all off, which ‘The Only Way Is Essex’ people know how to do spectacularly. It seems to be what they are all about. From household decor, furniture style, clothing and generally pretty much everything, it seems to be the norm and they are not afraid of all the sparkle. So if you need any guidance, just check it out for some inspirational source.

Pick an outfit and jazz it up. Buying something with a little shimmering material is a great way to bring out the sparkle in you, without even having to add much extra in terms of accessories. A top, skirt, trousers or all in one suit can be great. However if the material is plain, without much shimmer, accessories such as a sparkling belt, shoes or bag could be just what is needed to set the outfit off. A little sparkle in your jewellery can finish it off perfectly.

Jewellery is a great way to add that little extra touch without going full on with the sparkle, if too much sparkle is a little edgy for you. Even a few little sparkly hair grips and some jewellery can make all the difference. For those who are not too daring, a jacket, bag or scarf that is not worn throughout the entire day or evening, may be just enough to feel the extra festive glitz but in a subtle manner.

When it comes to make-up, why not add a little glimmer! There is a vast choice of products with a hint of glitter within the colours – from eyeshadows, eyeliners and mascaras, to cheek tints and lipsticks. The only thing to note is don’t use glitter in everything in one go, as it can look a little like a stage drag show, so unless you intend on that as your desired look, keep the glitter to a minimum. For example, if you are using full glitter eyeshadow, then do not use glitter lipstick or mascara. Sometimes just a dab of shimmer on the cheekbone can be more than enough. So rule of thumb is one area of sparkle for make-up. The one thing that can be used with all the above is just a glow face powder in dusky pinks or bronzing shades to suit individual skin tone, ideal for that sun kissed, glistening, shimmery look, in our current dreary winter days.

Before all the sparkle addi-tions, a gentle dab of concealer, a little foundation on the areas that need concealed cover, followed with a little mineral powder, should be the perfect base before any lustre of bronzing powders and sparkling make-up.

Nails can have some artistic glitz, be it a touch of gold, silver or any other colour, just add some colour glitter or shiny crystals and it doesn’t have to be on all the nails or take over the whole nail. An edge, corner, or French manicure glitter-coloured-edge style can work beautifully and be effective like a jewelled accessory.

Hair styled with a little hair gel and a touch of glitter to an area, also adds a little extra va va voom.

So pick some options of glitz and glamour to shine on!

Love and Sparkles,

Samsara x