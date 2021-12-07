There were plenty of positive performances and results for the many teams of community grassroots club Omonia Youth FC, sponsored by Spector, Constant & Williams, Vas Barbers and V Jewellers.

Robert Protei and George Constantinou’s Under 14 Gold won a hard-fought match 6-4. The boys have been lacking a bit of confidence over the last few weeks and even though they were missing players on Sunday and conceded two early goals, they fought back wonderfully to equalise. Unfortunately, they conceded twice more but just before half time, they got a goal back to go into the break 4-3 down. Some tactical changes at half time helped the boys and with the right encouragement they went out in the second half, and scored three fantastic goals as well as keeping a clean sheet at the other end. Both coaches were rightly proud of the boys; they showed a lot of character and they stuck together throughout. Goals were scored by Man of the Match Joseph Russell (2), Christos, Giggis, Gabriel and Tommy





Michael Pieri’s Under 18 White confirmed their place in the next round of the League Cup with a comfortable 4-2 win. Having to play on a horribly muddy and sticky surface the boys were not able to play their normal game; dribbling was next to impossible and the Under 18 White had to resort to longer balls. The boys scored four good goals with Yianni Sophocleous and Noel Allen scoring two lovely floating efforts into the top corner. Erdal and Igor scored thanks to two, quick and excellent counter-attacks. Both of those goals in total only needed 7 passes from back to front. Quick and incisive football. Man of the match was awarded to Kyle Lapompe who among the chaos of a congested central midfield was calmness personified as he controlled central midfield by getting the ball, moving it on and driving with it when needed. An excellent display.

Zeno Vryonides, Mario Georgiades, Elias Neocleous and Vas Simou’s Under 14 Green are through to the next round of the Middlesex Cup thanks to a 6-1 win thanks to a solid back four performance, allied to decisive passing from midfield and attacking with power and pace. The boys went into half time 2-1 up after conceding a late own goal to give the opposition a glimmer of hope but the second half was pure pressure from the Under 14 Green scoring four unanswered goals in the second half. Goals from Alek (2), Christopher V, Andrew S, Andrew C and a cracking goal from Angelo N.

Another County Cup win, this time for Adam Demetri and Evagoras Mandrides’ Under 16 Silver. With only 11 available boys and some boys having to play out of their comfort zone, they gave it their all and fought for every single ball from start to finish. Playing a strong team, the boys were up for the game especially as they seem to love this competition. Taking an early lead helped and they maintained this tempo to run out 4-2 winners and into the Last 16. Brodie scored a hat-trick, Jairo the other goal with Theo named Man of the Match. We run out 4-2 winners and into the last 16.

Kerem Denizer and Paul Pavlou’s Under 12 Green started off very positively but ended the half 2-1 down. After several rotations of players, the boys battled well but fell further behind, losing 4-2 before three more late goals for the opposition for a final score of 7-2 which did not reflect the game as a whole. Man of the Match was given to Huseyin-Emre with Jemiah Edwards and Lucas Andreou getting the team’s goals.

Myri Demetriou and Kyri Eleftheriou’s Under 13 White suffered Middlesex Cup defeat after a long trip to Twickenham to face a very strong opponent. Missing several players did not help preparations. Both teams sought to play football on the ground with bravery in possession. A great start for Under 13 White put them in the lead but playing with only 10 players from the outset eventually wore them down and they went out of the cup with their heads held high.

Mike Koumi, Adam Broomfield and Panny Panayiotou’s Under 14 White were outstanding and lay claim to the club’s performance of the week with a dominant showing in the Middlesex Cup, winning 7-0. They are now through to the quarter-final thanks to a display of fast, progressive football, where the boys moved the ball quickly from back to front, into midfield and then using the width well. They raced into an early two-goal lead and missed a host of chances before getting a third. They continued to push in second half with some outstanding football coupled with a solid defence that conceded only one shot at goal. One highlight of the match produced a lovely as moment as Ze scored his first goal for club which led to a wonderful celebration. Brilliant! Goals were scored by Man of the Match Chris who got four, Willian, Nick and Ze.

Savva Zavros and David Poncia’s Under 16 Gold were in league action and after a slow they got a foothold in the game with the boys taking control with swift passing, keeping their shape and communicating well. Heart, desire, passion, possession, confidence, work rate and shape eventually led to a very satisfying 6-0 win. Goals from Callum Howley (2), Danny Negru, Ky Zavros, Valantis Zachariou and Gino Tsotis.

There were also pleasing performances and reports from the club’s many non-competitive teams

Nick Paraskeva and George Agrotis’ Under 11 White were given a new test after going into a new division following a string of positive results. Unfortunately, the squad didn’t have a full team of 9 but the team fielded put up a very spirited performance as usual with the opposition commenting that the team, with one player missing, wasn’t noticeable. If anything, the Under 11 White finished stronger by half time. By the end of the second half there were several stand out performances with the goalkeeper Kamran making several key saves, Alex and Kernius’ trickery on the wings and Man of the Match Christoforo along with Adam bossing the midfield.

John Frangou’s Under 9 White had tough match on a cold and wet day. They started the game with only 7 players and no subs then lost one to injury before half time. The boys dug in and played the majority of the match with only 6 against their opponents 7 and managed to score 3 goals while a player short. The boys stood taller with each goal and it was visibly evident the confidence grown in them. After the match John said: “No-one could ask for more effort from anyone. It was definitely a proud coach moment.”

Omonia Gold U10

Pedro’s Under 10 Gold played their first official game for the club and came up against a well organised team who are further along in their development. However, this did not deter the children as they played with effort and heart and did the club proud. Alexi had an outstanding performance in goal and was the player of the match.



Mary Tryphona and Tony Stylinades’ Under 11 Tigers and Lions were also in action last Sunday. The Under 11 Lions showed good passing

Good passing with teamwork was key. Vivi has grown in confidence got stuck in while new players Mia and Chiara stepped up, played well and most importantly enjoyed game. Sophia was quality in goal with safe hands and distribution. The girls came back from behind three times to draw . Goals were scored by Ria (2) and Zoss. Meanwhile the Under 11 Tigers faced tough opponents but they kept to their positions and played well. Amelia who just joined the team played with a smile on her face and got stuck in defence while the youngest player on the team, Sienna ran around midfield getting involved in every aspect. Gracie played her first game since joining and with a few encouraging played her heart out and scored. Xenia & Mahdi rotated in goal with Xenia pulling off a super last-minute save. Goals were scored by Melina (3), Gracie and Isabella with Sofia and Gracie named Players of the Match.

Chris Gregoriou’s Men’s team who are sponsored by Crown Mobile Tyres and The Master Locksmith came up against the reigning champions Komi Kebir. This was always going to be a tough match and it was made more difficult as the Men’s Team had to contend several injuries and Covid absences. Nonetheless, they started strong and on the front foot. Hitting the post was the closest they came to scoring but Komi took all three points as they ran out 2-0 winners in a game of missed half chances and opportunities.

