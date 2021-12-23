Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades received a gratitude letter from Pope Francis.



The Pope expresses in the letter his satisfaction over the results of his visit early December to Cyprus.

According to a Presidency’s press release, in his letter, Pope Francis thanked President Anastasiades and his family for their warm welcome during his recent visit to Cyprus, noting that he had met a wise man (President Anastasiades) during his trip.

He also expressed his wishes for peace, fraternal cooperation and prosperity to all Cypriots. Pope Francis also wished President Anastasiades every success in his duties.