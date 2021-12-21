Police are continuing to appeal for information regarding the whereabouts of missing Harvey Parker.

Harvey, who is 20 years old and from Lambeth, was last seen leaving Heaven Nightclub by Charing Cross Railway Station in Westminster at around 02:15hrs on Friday, 17 December.

Further CCTV has been identified of Harvey then entering Craven Street and walking south towards the Embankment.

CCTV enquiries continue.

Harvey left the nightclub alone and there is nothing to indicate any reason for him to go missing.

Police and Harvey’s family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Harvey is described as 5ft 8ins tall and of slight build.

Detective Sergeant Dick Nation, from the Central South Safeguarding Unit, said. “We have not been able to contact Harvey and his family have still heard nothing from him. There is no reason why he should have gone missing and his family and friends are extremely worried by his disappearance.

“To assist the public, we are releasing images of Harvey from the night he went missing. We know he was last seen on CCTV on Craven Street, walking south towards Embankment. This is a terrible ordeal for Harvey’s family and friends and I would urge anyone who saw him or has any information to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC. Please quote CAD 3134/18DEC21.