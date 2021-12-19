Statements by the General Secretary of the C.C. of AKEL Stefanos Stefanou during his visit to the Cyprus Maritime and Marine Institute – CMMI in Larnaca

I must say that it is one of our visits that revive optimism for the country, as well as rekindling optimism because you can see that where there is vision there are ways to innovate and be at the forefront.

This is indeed a very optimistic and promising beginning. I would like to congratulate the Mayor of Larnaca and the Director of the Centre on a very good start in their work.

Europe’s trust has also been gained and I understand that funds are being absorbed by the Institute with the prospect of increasing them depending on the work that is being done here. The Institute is called upon to promote research and innovation, academic work in the direction of applied sciences in an area where Cyprus can lead the way as an island state. We are called upon to prove ourselves as pioneers, to put Cyprus on the map with regards research and innovation and demonstrate that Cyprus has potential in both science and applied technologies and that we can lead the way.

This is how we open up horizons for the country and gain international recognition.

Everything that promotes research, technology and innovation adds value to our country.

