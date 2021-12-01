The Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team have been conducting Operation Remote in Brookmans Park.

The Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) have been busy conducting Operation Remote in Brookmans Park.

Op Remote is the constabulary’s response to keyless car thefts and on Sunday (28 November), the SNT visited houses in St George’s Wood and Brookmans Avenue to ensure that motorists are equipped with tips to keep their vehicles safe from keyless theft.

PC Chris Giles, of the Welwyn Hatfield SNT, said: “Keyless car theft is where a vehicle is stolen without the thief taking or getting physical access to the key. Criminals can use a signal boosting device to detect and boost the signal from a vehicle’s vicinity key, which tricks the internal computer into thinking that the vicinity key is present when it is not. The crime can be committed without the thief even entering the property, simply by detecting the key’s signal from outside.”

SNT Inspector Andrew Palfreyman said: “One of the best measures you can take to prevent this is to store your keys in a Faraday pouch and on Sunday my team gave out around 100 of these pouches to the residents of Brookmans Park.”

“We also spent time chatting to residents and talking through crime prevention advice and keeping safe over Christmas. Crime prevention leaflets were also given out and these were well received by residents. I hope our work at the weekend provides reassurance that we are serious about tackling keyless theft. I’d like to remind residents that if they spot suspicious behaviour, they should call 999 straight away.”

