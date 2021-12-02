Leader of Haringey Council, Cllr Peray Ahmet, and the new Cabinet Member for Stronger and Safer Communities, Cllr Erdal Dogan, met with residents and police officers on Wednesday to mark the launch of the new Wood Green Town Centre police team.

The new Wood Green Town Centre Team was introduced to the public with a reception at the London Islamic Cultural Society in Harringay

The new team was officially introduced to the public with a reception at the London Islamic Cultural Society in Harringay, which gave representatives of local community and business groups the opportunity to get to know their new local police officers.

Cllr Peray Ahmet and Cllr Erdal Dogan meet with police officers at the launch of the new Wood Green Town Centre team

The new unit, which is set to begin its patrols on Monday 6 December, is one of the first to be rolled out under a new Metropolitan Police initiative to increase police presence and visibility.

The new team consists of one Inspector, three sergeants and 21 police constables, who will work exclusively in Wood Green town centre, including the area around Turnpike Lane Station and Duckett’s Common (see map below).

A map showing the area that will be covered by the new Wood Green Town Centre Team.

These extra officers will patrol at the times that will have the most impact on crime as well as on public safety, such as in the evenings.

This is part of a wider partnership to tackle crime and antisocial behaviour in the Wood Green area.

