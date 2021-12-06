New Salamis had a tough away trip to Spartan South Midlands League leaders Leighton FC on Saturday and come up trumps winning 1-0.

After a difficult first half where Leighton FC produced a few goal chances. New Salamis recovered in the second half to score just after the half time break when a through ball from Harrison Georgiou found striker George Lutaaya who swerved the ball past the Leighton keeper to give New Salamis a vital win.

New Salamis are now third placed in the Spartan South Midlands League on 40 points , second is Leighton Town 41 points and top is Risborough Rovers on 42 points.

On Saturday New Salamis play in the the next round of the FA Vase away to London Lions from the Combined Counties League.at 15.00pm at the Maccabi London Sports Ground,Rowley Lane, Barnet EN5 3HW. The final of this prestigious cup will be played at Wembley Stadium in May 2022.