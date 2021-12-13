New Salamis did not do themselves justice in this game they failed to perform or to step up a level in the atrocious weather conditions in their 4th round FA Vase match versus London Lions.

London Lions took advantage of a mix up between the New Salamis keeper and defender for the Lions striker to slot the ball home.for 1-0 in te first half.

The second half New Salamis improved they went looking for an equaliser they had a good opportunity from a free kick which Charlie Georgiou narrowly missed.

But towards the end on a counter attack a London Lions forward beat the offside trap and with only the keeper to beat he slotted home to give London Lions a 2-0 win.

New Salamis have now to concentrate on trying to get promoted from the Spartan South Midlands League where they are in third spot.