New Salamis are back on form after a disappointing performance in the FA Vase last week getting knocked out in the 4th round last Saturday they beat Ardley United 3-0 to keep them in third place in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier. Their goals coming from Derek Asamoah, Charne Lemba and Arti Krasniqi. New Salamis have a home game versus Hadley FC on the 28th December at 15.00pm at Haringey Borough Stadium , White Hart Lane.London N17.