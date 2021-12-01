New Salamis came from behind to win 4-2 on Tuesday night away to Oxhey Jets in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier. The home team Oxhey Jets took the lead 1-0 in the 20th minute New Salamis equalised in the 27th minute through Charne Lemba , Oxhey Jets regained the lead going into the half time break 2-1 up.

Chalie Georgiou came on in the second half and made a big difference New Salamis with a long distance shot from Charlie who then was brought down and a penalty was given and Johan Becka scored from the spot and again a penalty was given when Harrison Georgiou was pulled down and Johan was on hand again to score.

New Salamis are currently in third place on 37 points four points behind the league leaders Leighton Town with four games in hand. And this Saturday they play each other. Saturday