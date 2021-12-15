New measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 and the Omicron variant are in effect as of Wednesday in Cyprus.

The measures were announced by Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela, after a Cabinet meeting on Monday, including the decision to vaccinate children aged 5-11 and the preconditions for the participation in social events such as weddings and baptisms, but also the entry to restaurants in hotels, which will be allowed only to vaccinated people who should also have either rapid test or PCR.

The vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 starts as of tomorrow, Thursday.

Between December 15, 2021 to January 15, 2022, vaccinated individuals reported as close contacts of a confirmed positive case are required to undergo a rapid antigen test within 72 hours and on the 7th day a free PCR laboratory examination carried out by public clinics. Individuals who have received the booster/3rd dose of vaccine are exempt from this obligation.

From today onwards the government has decided the mandatory isolation of individuals whose sequencing of their positive samples concerns the Omicron variant of the virus or any possible future variant, in places indicated by the Ministry of Health. The contacts of these cases are obliged to remain in self-isolation, regardless of vaccination coverage, following the protocol of the Ministry of Health.

On January 15, 2022 a previous decision of the Council of Ministers to abolish SafePass for those individuals who do not receive the booster / 3rd dose of vaccine against Covid-19 after 6 + 1 months, will be re-evaluated. In the meantime, people who have concluded the period of 7 months from the second dose of vaccination for dual-dose vaccines and for the single-dose vaccine, for Safe Pass purposes should undergo a 72-hour PCR laboratory test and 48/hour rapid test detection test.

As of today, people who have been excluded from vaccination for health reasons following a decision by the medical council will not be obliged to have their SafePass scanned through CovScan application but will need to present a negative weekly rapid or PCR test.

In effect until January 31, 2022, entry to social events such as weddings, christenings and restaurants in hotel units should be permitted only for persons who have received at least one dose of the vaccine and a negative result of PCR laboratory test or rapid test. The previous decision of the Council of Ministers for these venues is also valid, as well as for indoor and outdoor stadiums, theatres, cinemas, music and dance centres, entertainment centres and restaurants.

Unless health protocols are followed, Christmas events organised by companies, organisations and unions indoors and outdoors are to be cancelled.

From today onwards, passengers arriving in the Republic of Cyprus, are required to undergo a rapid antigen rapid test after 72 hours from the day of arrival. The rapid test will be provided free of charge at the screening points of the Ministry of Health, presenting the boarding pass and identification document (identity card, passport). Excluded are those who have received the booster/3rd dose of vaccine.

People are also able to have the booster vaccine administered once 5 months and two weeks have passed from the completion of their original vaccination scheme instead of 6 months.