As part of the Council’s commitment to environmental sustainability and reducing carbon emissions, Electric Vehicle Charging points have been installed in five car parks across the Borough

Windmill Lane, Cheshunt

Newham Parade, Cheshunt

Bishops’ College, Cheshunt

Taverners Way North, Hoddesdon

High Street, Waltham Cross

Each car park boasts three charging units, each with two charging points. Six parking bays in each car park have been set aside for the exclusive use of vehicles whilst using the charging points and are clearly marked.

As an introductory offer, electricity will be free to use until midnight on 16 January and will be chargeable at 34p per KWH via the EB Go! mobile app thereafter. The app can also be used for any other EB Energy charging point in the country.

There is no subscription fee and no minimum spend for the new EB points. Depending on the vehicle in use, these chargers will provide up to 30 miles of range for each hour of charge. Usual parking charges still apply.

Second phase of the programme will see chargers installed in a further four car parks.

Councillor David Holliday, Cabinet Member for Environment, said:

“The Council has committed to supporting sustainable living, and I am pleased to see these electric vehicle charging points now in use across the Borough. I hope they are used regularly by those drivers who already have electric cars, as well as encouraging more people to make the switch to electric vehicles.”

This initiative has been funded by the Office of Low Emission Vehicles (OLEV). For more information and to download the charging app, visit www.ebcharging.co.uk