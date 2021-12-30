An unprecedented 3002 new COVID-19 infections and five deaths were announced by Health authorities in Cyprus on Wednesday. Total infections now stand at 157.928 while the number of deaths recorded in Cyprus since the outbreak of the pandemic increased to 635.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Health, hospitalisations amounted to 174 while patients treated in serious conditions in ICUs and ACUs remain at 84.

Total tests carried out on Wednesday amounted to 118.894 with the daily positivity rate rising to 2.52%.

The five deaths are a woman, aged 74 who passed away at Famagusta General Hospital, another woman aged 77 who died in Limassol General Hospital, and a 94-year-old woman who passed away at home. Two men, one aged 87 passed away at Paphos General Hospital and another aged 81 at Nicosia General Hospital.

According to the Ministry of Health, total deaths since the beginning of the pandemic amount to 635, of whom 404 or 63.6% male and 231 or 36.4% female with a median age of 76 years.

Furthermore, patients receiving treatment in public hospitals amounted to 174, of whom 84 are being treated in a serious condition in ACUs and ICUs. Of the patients in serious condition, 24 are intubated in ICUs, 9 are in ICU but not connected to a ventilator and 51 patients are in ACUs, the Ministry added.

Data show that 82.76% of the patients have no vaccination history.

According to the Ministry, 3,002 new COVID cases were detected following 118,894 of which 13,293 were PCR tests and 105,601 rapid antigen tests.

Three hundred and one cases were detected from 1,682 tests done in the context of contact tracing and a further 106 from 6,411 tests done at airports.

A total of 507 infections were detected from 4,739 tests carried out privately, 35 cases from 445 tests carried out at the General Hospitals’ Microbiology Labs, and 1,379 cases were detected from 74,378 tests performed via antigen rapid test at private laboratories and pharmacies. A further 674 cases from 31,223 tests in the context of the Ministry of Health rapid test programme.