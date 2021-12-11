On Sunday 5 December NEPOMAK UK hosted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at The Clissold Arms in North London, where it elected its new committee for 2021-2023.

Adrian Patsalos was elected as the new NEPOMAK UK President, joined by Christina Tsangaris as Vice President, Carolina Mantzalos as Secretary and Alexandros Mantzalos as the new Treasurer of the organisation. In addition to the new Executive Officer team, 14 more young Cypriots from London, Nottingham, Sheffield, Southampton, Scotland and Wales (see full list below), were also elected on the new National Executive Committee for the next two years.

The AGM began with the Presidential report by the outgoing President, Constantine Alexandrou who completed his 3rd year in office as President, having served for two years previously as Treasurer. The report summarised the activities and events organised by NEPOMAK UK in 2020 and 2021.

Despite the unprecedented barriers created by the pandemic, NEPOMAK UK managed to break several records, including fundraising more than £2600 for charities and the Greek language community schools, a 100% quorate meetings for 3 years, a first ever weekend away in Scotland, sold out events and many more.

Occasions and initiatives that members in attendance applauded, were the events for the missing persons of Cyprus under the auspices of Presidential Commissioner Mr Photis Photiou, the museum events in London and Cambridge, a webinar with Victoria Hislop, a virtual celebration of the National days (25 March & 1 April) with the Cyprus Minister of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth Mr Prodromos Prodromou, but most of all, the joint initiative with the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK; to set up a support line with a group of volunteers to collect and deliver groceries and medication for the vulnerable and elderly shielding during the first lockdown.

The outgoing Treasurer, Gregory Demou, shared a presentation of the financial report for the past two years. During his term, Gregory oversaw the transition of NEPOMAK UK’s bank account to two other providers. He also introduced the creation and approval of annual budgets, making NEPOMAK UK’s way of operating more proactive, organised and efficient.

Following the formal handover, the newly elected President thanked members for their ongoing support, especially the unsung heroes who dedicate lots of their time behind the scenes to help organise all the initiatives. He also thanked Constantine Alexandrou, for his leadership, especially during the challenging times of the global pandemic.

Members unanimously approved a motion proposed, to appoint Constantine as the first ever Honorary President of NEPOMAK U.K., acknowledging the tireless work required to lead the organisation and achieve the everything they did during the pandemic.

During an open discussion with the President of the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK, Christos Karaolis, members emphasised the importance to continue working closely with the Federation, the High Commission and the Government of Cyprus to keep the Cyprus issue high on the agenda of U.K. politics.

Following the meeting members remained at the venue for NEPOMAK UK’s Christmas lunch.

The full list of committee members for 2021-2023 is (A-Z):

Adrian Patsalos (London and South East & UK wide)

Alexander Mantzalos (London and South East & UK wide)

Carolina Mantzalos (London and South East & UK wide)

Charlotte Robinson (London and South East & UK wide)

Christina Athanasiou (Scotland and Ireland)

Christina Tsangaris (London and South East & UK wide)

Christos Tuton (NEPOMAK Global President)

Constantine Alexandrou (London and South East & UK wide)

Constantine Georgiou (London and South East & UK wide)

Elle Zacharia (London and South East & UK wide)

George Alexandrou (London and South East & UK wide)

Katie Bedrossian (London and South East & UK wide)

Maria Christalla Christofi (London and South East & UK wide)

Maria Louise Christofi (Nottingham)

Nandia Karapatea (UK wide)

Penny Zacharia (London and South East & UK wide)

Peter Vassila (London and South East & UK wide)

Stavros Apostolopoulos (Wales)