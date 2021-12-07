On Saturday 4th December, NEPOMAK UK held a special memorial service in remembrance of the missing persons at All Saints Church in Camden, London.

The service opened with a memorial presided by His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas, followed by speeches from the High Commissioner of the Republic of Cyprus Mr Andreas Kakouris, the NEPOMAK UK President Constantine Alexandrou and the President of the Organisation of Missing Persons UK (ORMC) Neoklis Neokleous. The service closed with a special performance from published poet Anthony Anaxagorou; a British-born Cypriot poet, fiction writer, essayist, publisher and poetry educator. The poem read was named ‘Perhaps’, a Rhetoric which centres around Anthony’s great-grandfather who counts as a missing person. The poem belongs to Anthony’s forthcoming book, Heritage Aesthetics, which comes out in November 2022 with Granta. After the church service, those in attendance decorated a Christmas tree with personalised baubles displaying the faces and names of the missing persons.

NEPOMAK UK would like to give special thanks to the church committee and those who attended. This special memorial event reinforced the importance of remembering those missing and the significance of their loss, especially at this time of year. The memorial was part of a series of events that NEPOMAK Global will be carrying out in remembrance of the missing persons across the globe in regions such as Canada, South Africa and Greece, bringing exposure to the missing persons issue and the unresolved pain of the families.

In addition to the speakers, attendees included the Very Reverend Protopresbyter George, the Consul General of the Hellenic Republic Mr Christos Goulas, the, President of the All Saints Church Committee Mr George Athanasi, the Member of Parliament for Enfield Southgate Mr Bambos Charalambous, the Deputy Leader of Camden Council Ms Pat Callaghan, the President of the National Federation of Cypriots in the U.K. Mr Christos Karaolis, the President of the Greek Orthodox Communities in the UK Mr Marios Minaides, the President of POMAK Mr Andreas Papaevripides, the President of NEPOMAK Mr Christos Tuton, the Executive Secretary of the Federation Mr Andreas Karaolis, NEPOMAK U.K. Executive Officers and Committee members, Committee Members of the Organisation of Relatives of Missing Cypriots in the UK, Local and UK Cypriot Councillors and members of the community.

