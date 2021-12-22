Police are urgently appealing for the publics help to find a missing 11-year-old boy.

Corde was last seen at about 01:00hrs on Wednesday, 22 December at his home in Grove Park, Camberwell, SE5.

He is described as a black boy, of small build and 4ft 6ins tall.

He is believed to be wearing a dark blue hoody with ‘GAP’ in yellow letters and ‘Nike’ trainers.

Corde is believed to have wandered off from his home address.

His family and officers are increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information should call police immediately on 101 quoting 972/22DEC.